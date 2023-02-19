CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in Adams County.

According to Police Chief Gary Baumgardner, officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 300 block of 3rd street and found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen died at the scene, according to Baumgardner. The identity of the victim has not yet been made public.

At this time, a suspected shooter is in custody, although charges have not yet been filed.

Police say there is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.