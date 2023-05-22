HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A teen is “fighting for his life” after a dugout structure collapsed on an 18-year-old on Monday afternoon.

According to City of Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel, the teen is part of a youth baseball team consisting of students from multiple area schools.

Maisel said the team had permission to play at the 7th and Radner Sports Park but did not have permission to build a structure there. According to Maisel, a dugout-like structure was built without permission and officials instructed those who set it up to take it down.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, the structure collapsed on the teen and left him unable to breathe. CPR was performed and the boy is now awake with severe facial injuries, according to Maisel.