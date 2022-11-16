KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey teen was found dead at a Berks County recycling facility after attending a party in Kutztown.

According to the Berks County District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff of Manahawkin, New Jersey had visited a family member and attended an off-campus house party on November 12.

The District Attorney’s office says their investigation discovered Bischoff left the party, was alone, and climbed into a dumpster behind a Dollar Tree. Several hours later the dumpster was emptied and the contents were compressed by a trash hauler.

Bischoff’s body was discovered after the truck transported its contents to the Total Recycling Facility.

Bischoff was identified through several unique tattoos after being reported missing.

The Berks County District Attorney’s office says no signs of foul play or unexplained injuries were observed to the victim after an autopsy was conducted. The investigation is continuing and officials say the death appears to be accidental.