COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is underway after an evening shooting left a teenager injured in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County on Monday night.

According to the Columbia Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of North Fourth Street just before midnight.

When they arrived, police say the found a 16-year-old boy who was suffering from a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The teenager was brought to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

In addition to locating the victim, police say they also found multiple spent shell casings on the 300 block of Avenue G and that they believe the shooting happened near the block’s intersection with North Fourth Street.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are working to collect area video surveillance footage of the incident. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Matt Leddy or the on-duty patrol supervisor at 717-684-7735.