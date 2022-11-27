AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16 year old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police collected information from individuals at the scene but are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone who may have any information on the incident to contact Detective Byrnes at 717-859-1411 or by email: jbyrnes@westearlpd.org.