CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 13-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car on the Carlisle Pike on Wednesday, March 29, according to the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

The Cumberland County Coroner says the crash, which happened at around 8 p.m. near Lambs Gap Road and the Carlisle Pike, involved one car that hit the boy when he was crossing the Carlisle Pike on a scooter.

The victim was transported to the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries, the coroner says.

The area was closed for multiple hours during Wednesday evening according to a Facebook post from the New Kingston Fire Company.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as information is made available.