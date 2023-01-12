DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash involving three cars on Thursday, Jan. 12, killed a 17-year-old boy in Dauphin County according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to state police, at around 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, two cars collided on SR 209 in Williams Township, Dauphin County causing one of the cars to hit a utility pole, a tree, and then an embankment.

Police say that the other car involved in the initial crash proceeded to collide with a third car.

The 17-year-old boy from Tower City who was in the car that hit the pole and tree, was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by the Dauphin County Coroner. The identity of the 17-year-old has not been released.

The other two people involved in the crash were uninjured.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police – Lykens at 717-362-8700.