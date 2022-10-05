EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured in Lancaster County.

At 1:30 p.m. on October 5, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Budget Host Inn 2140 Lincoln Hwy East for a reported shooting inside a motel room.

Officers arrived and found the teen with a gunshot wound to her left leg inside a second floor room. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, the initial investigation found two men fired multiple rounds into the closed door and fled before police arrived.

Police do not know if the victim was targeted but say the public is not in immediate danger.

This is an ongoing investigation and East Lampeter Police say officers are still on the scene collecting evidence.