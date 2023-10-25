RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old was stabbed in Red Lion, York County around 7 p.m. on October 24, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say they were notified of an assault on the 200 block of W. Broadway, at about 7:04 p.m. When they arrived they found that the victim had a stab wound to his torso.

According to State Police, the victim alleged he was stabbed during a physical altercation with 16-year-old Isaac Blinke.

Police said video surveillance footage from the area corroborated the victim’s statement.

State Police found a silver folding knife and a small amount of marijuana on Blinke at the time of his arrest.

Blinke is now being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, simple assault, and several other charges.