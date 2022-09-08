LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested a 16-year-old after a fight occurred at Highland Park Playground in Lower Allen Township.

According to police, on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired at the Highland Park Playground, located on Chatham Road. The caller reported hearing a loud bang, followed by approximately 12 people fleeing the area.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Officers arrived and located two victims. Both individuals explained they were at the park when two other vehicles pulled up. The men from those vehicles began fighting with the two victims. It was during this altercation that a loud bang was heard.

Officers located an involved witness, which stated that the two victims and a third person were already at the park. After words were exchanged, the altercation turned physical. The third person and an 18-year-old man began fighting. When the 18-year-old and his group began following the third person, that third person pulled out a handgun and fired a shot.

Police then contacted the 18-year-old man and spoke to him about the incident. The man said he had been receiving messages from one of the other people involved. The two began fighting during an incident Saturday night and wanted to finish the fight.

The two began to fight and the 18-year-old ran away after being shot at. He was not injured.

Officers found a 9-millimeter handgun discarded in a dumpster of an apartment complex. The serial number of the gun was checked and was found to have been stolen from New Cumberland Borough.

The person discovered as the shooter was a 16-year-old boy. He was quickly arrested at his home and charged as an adult with the following.

Receiving stolen property

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm as a minor

Reckless endangerment

Attempted aggravated assault with a weapon

Bail for the 16-year-old was set at $15,000.