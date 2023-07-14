CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Enola Road and Waggoners Gap Road in North Middleton Township on July 9 at about 10:42 p.m.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Enola Rd and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

According to police, the second vehicle, which was traveling south on Waggoners Gap Rd, did not have a stop sign and hit the side of the first vehicle.

Police say the crash caused both vehicles to rotate and travel into the grass at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The 19-year-old driver of the first vehicle became entrapped and required extradition. Police say they were flown by Life Lion to Holy Spirit Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle had a suspected minor injury and was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by ambulance.