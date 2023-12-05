DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died and others were injured after a crash occurred in Dauphin County on Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, at around 4:15 p.m., a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on State Route 209 near the intersection with Berry Road in Williams Township when it crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a Ford Escape head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, a 17-year-old, sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner.

The driver of the Ford Escape, along with five other passengers were injured in the accident. All were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Pennsylvania State Police stated that everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.

State Police is asking anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens at 717-362-8700.