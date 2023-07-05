DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Multiple teenagers have been charged after a disturbance at the Linglestown fireworks event on July 3.

Lower Paxton Township Police say they had officers stationed at Koons Park and got reports of active assaults happening in the crowd before the fireworks display.

People were seen acting in riotous behavior that included throwing things and blocking the roadways, according to police.

Five juveniles were detained by police and charged, but other suspects managed to get away as officers were making their way through the crowd at the event. One of the teens had a stolen .40 caliber Taurus pistol, police said.

The five kids, three boys and two girls ages 13-16, all face charges relating to the incident:

A 16-year-old male from Harrisburg faces felony charges for firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm distributed, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

A 13-year-old male from Harrisburg faces misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct– engaged in fighting.

A 14-year-old male from Harrisburg faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct– engage in fighting.

A 15-year-old female from Harrisburg faces a summary charge of striking/shoving/kicking another person.

A 14-year-old female from Steelton faces a summary charge of striking/shoving/kicking another person

In a statement, police said that they are still working on identifying other suspects and that criminal behavior will never be tolerated.

“As with any criminal behavior, especially at our community events, conduct of the above nature WILL NOT be tolerated and those responsible will be arrested and prosecuted,” Lower Paxton Township Police said. “It should be noted that the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police are continuing to analyze officer body camera videos and by-stander videos in an attempt to identify other individuals who participated in the riotous behavior that disrupted this otherwise peaceful community event. “

Other police departments assisted with the incident, including Susquehanna Township Police Department, Swatara Township Police Department, Penbrook Police Department, Harrisburg City Bureau of Police, and Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H – Harrisburg Station.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (717) 657-5656.