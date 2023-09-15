EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two teens have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide for a shooting in a Lancaster County cul-de-sac in on Tuesday, according to police.

East Lampeter Township Police said that Omar Jackson, 17, of Leola, and Nazier Vega, 16, of Lancaster are charged as adults after the shooting in the 300 block of Greenland Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

So far there have been no reported injuries from the shooting, which is still under active police investigation.

Police say the shooting happened after a verbal argument between two groups that Jackson and Vega were allegedly members of, police said.

“Just as our neighbors are, the East Lampeter Township Police Department is appalled by the actions of these subjects,” police wrote in a statement. “Although we are grateful that there have been no reported injuries, we also realize that some may have lingering fears from the incident. We stand alongside our residents and are committed to helping our community be as safe as possible.”

There was a report that a man fired a gun multiple times before 5 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police and West Lampeter Police arrived at the scene and spent shell casings were found.

The duo face felony charges of attempted homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license. They also face misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm by a minor, and recklessly endangering another person.

Jackson and Vega were both arranged by Magisterial District Judge Denise Commins who set bail for them at $200,000. They are both currently locked up at Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center (YIC).

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for them both for Sept. 20.