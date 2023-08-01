HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say half a dozen minors were cited for alcohol while Troopers patrolled the area of Hersheypark Arena the day of Jason Aldean’s concert.

State Troopers say the six minors ranged between the ages of 16-19 during three different investigations in the area of Hersheypark Arena.

The minors were cited for purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages. According to state law, a person convicted of the offense may be sentenced to a fine of no more than $500 for the first violation and no more than $1,000 for a second or subsequent violation.

The minor patrol was conducted between 2-8 p.m., according to State Police.

The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement consists of nine district enforcement offices across the state.

According to The Unified Judicial System Of Pennsylvania, there have been more than 45,000 underage drinking citations between 2017-2021 in Pennsylvania.

The number of citations has decreased in recent years from a high of 13,889 in 2017 to 5,735 in 2021. More than $2.5 million in fines have been assessed for underage drinking convictions from 2017-2021.

Dauphin County was not among the top 10 counties with the highest percentage of underage drinking citations during the time reported. Centre County, the home of Penn State, was the highest at 11%, followed by Allegheny County with 9%.

In Dauphin County, where the six teens were cited last week, there were just over 1,000 underage drinking citations between 2017-2021.