CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Two teenage vandals managed to cause a lot of damage to the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School earlier this week, police said.

The duo was caught by officers and face multiple charges after police were called to the school early Tuesday morning, Mechanicsburg Police Department Chief Margaret Myers said. Because the suspects were juveniles, their names and ages were not released.

There were two vandalism incidents at that school allegedly caused by the kids, Myers said, and the second one resulted in “more significant vandalism to certain areas of the building.” The first incident caused only “limited damage” to the school.

There was no word on what the monetary amount is from the damages, however, they are expected to be cleaned up before the start of the upcoming school year on Aug. 28, according to a statement from both police and the school district.

“The District is in the process of cleaning up and repairing the vandalized areas of the building,” the statement reads. “The cleanup of the building will be completed prior to the start of the school year.”

When police arrived at the high school to investigate, they heard one of the teens who was on the roof at the time, shout “The police are here! Let me in!” Myers confirmed. After getting back in, they ran to the main entrance but were caught by police.

Fire extinguishers were emptied throughout two rooms in the school, and the gym’s floor was also damaged, and that is expected to cost the most to repair, Meyers said. A bow and arrow that belonged to the school was allegedly in one of the teen’s possession.

Band room instruments that were tucked in cases were damaged and also two trophy cases had their glass shattered, and the trophies were also damaged by the alleged suspects. Some walls and lockers were spray painted. Powder concrete was poured from a bag onto a floor and then iced tea was also poured into the concrete, Meyers confirmed.

The teens face four charges equivalent to felonies and two other charges that are just like misdemeanors, Meyers said.