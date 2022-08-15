LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent.

The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting lower speeds and calming traffic. The new, permanent roundabout will cost approximately $750,000.

On August 15, Public Works is getting feedback by hosting a discussion with the community at the Lancaster Science Factory from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.