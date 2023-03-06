LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten people were arrested after a “targeted detail” in Lemoyne last week.

West Shore Regional Police say on Feb. 10 the detail conducted was in response to information regarding criminal activity occurring at a local business.

As a result of the detail, ten people were arrested, seven illegal handguns were recovered, and a large amount of drugs were seized.

West Shore Regional Police shared an image showing guns, large magazines, several bags of drugs, and piles of cash.

Police did not identify those arrested and said they met with the business owners “to work on a positive relationship to ensure no further criminal activity.”

The detail was conducted with the Dauphin County Gang Task Force and Dauphin County Probation.