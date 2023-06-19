LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten people are facing charges in York County after police found several hundred grams of drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant.

According to the York County District Attorney’s office, on June 1 officers from Lower Windsor Township Police served the search warrant at a home on the 4700 block of East Prospect Road.

Police say the investigation focused on the “cocaine distribution activities” of one suspect and had received tips regarding an unusual number of guests and cars at the property.

During the search, police say they found 225 grams of cocaine, a number of psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $5,600 in cash.

As a result of the search, nine people who lived on the property and one visitor are facing charges.

Charles N. Lenhart III was charged with multiple drug and firearm-related offenses, as well as unlawfully possessing body armor. He was released after posting $75,000 bail.

Jade D. Naylor was charged with 11 counts of conspiracy mostly relating to firearms, drugs, and body armor. She was released after posting $5,000 bail.

Miquan R. Johnson is facing drug and firearm-related felonies, among other charges, and was denied bail.

Makayla M. Lenhart was charged with conspiracy possession of a firearm and multiple drug-related charges. She was released on $7,500 bail.

All four of the individuals mentioned above reside at the property that was searched and are all scheduled for preliminary hearings on August 11.

Five other residents of the property were charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana-small amount.

Brianna Bubb of York Haven was charged with knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled

substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

“The District Attorney’s Office will always work to provide necessary resources to York County police agencies in their efforts to remove guns and drugs from our streets,” said York County District Attorney Dave Sunday. “I thank all York County police officers for their daily efforts in combatting crime and working to keep our county safe.”

Also assisting with this investigation were the York County Drug Task Force, the York County Quick Response Team, the Hellam Township Police Department, and the York County Sheriff’s Office.