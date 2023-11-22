HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People of all faiths came together for a decades-long traditional Thanksgiving eve service in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Dozens of people and faith leaders who are Baha’i, Jewish, Christian, and Muslim gathered at Hadee mosque in Harrisburg.

It’s the 32nd year of the interfaith service and is organized by the interreligious forum of greater Harrisburg.

Leaders say it’s a time for everyone to come together.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jennifer Ross, Beth el Temple, social action chair said, “It’s really important to come together and know that we are all in each other’s prayers and to support each other during challenging times and know that we have friends and allies in the Greater Harrisburg Community.”

Ross says tonight was just one example of how different religions can support each other throughout the year.