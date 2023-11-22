LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s a very busy stretch of days in Lancaster, starting the night before Thanksgiving.

As people catch up with friends and family home for the holidays, and maybe grabbing some drinks.

“We encourage people to go out with a plan tonight. Everybody wants to have a good time but we want everybody to be safe,” Sgt. Todd Grager with Lancaster City Police said.

Last Thanksgiving, police made hundreds of DUI arrests across Pennsylvania.

“If you plan to drink, don’t drive. If you’re walking throughout the city we want you to do it safely and just know that our officers are out and they’re watching,” Grager said.

Several Lancaster County jurisdictions will have officers looking for signs of impaired driving.

After catching up with loved ones on Thursday, the city has events throughout the weekend to keep you busy, starting with a tree lighting at Penn Square on Friday.

“Friday at 5 [pm] is when the event starts. It’s going to start with live music and then we are going to have a visit from Santa,” Kate Wright, the city’s special events and programs planner, said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mayor Danene Sorace will be in attendance for the tree lighting.

Heading into Saturday small businesses will be the talk of the city, including the small business Foxduck.

“Residents of Lancaster support one another and it’s a really inclusive city. The residents of Lancaster do a great job of supporting small businesses so we are lucky to be a part of it,” Ryan Keates, the owner of Foxduck, said.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Lancaster city economy and it’s very important to support them,” Wright said.

As the weekend winds down and the festivities wrap up, traveling home could be hectic.

“It’s usually Sunday is the worst day after Thanksgiving for travel because everyone is heading home,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.