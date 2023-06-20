YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York recently announced that new construction on the York Memorial Park Complex will begin this summer.

According to The City of York, some new additions will be coming to the York Memorial Park Complex, and construction will begin in the coming weeks. The plan is to construct two full-sized basketball courts and a new pavilion with bathrooms.

The two new basketball courts will be located at the corner of East Boundary Avenue and Edgar Street. According to The City of York, construction on these two new courts is expected to begin in mid-August and is anticipated to be completed two weeks later.

Funding for the new basketball courts was provided by the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

In addition to the new basketball courts, a new pavilion and bathrooms will be built near the existing Pickleball Courts along Vander Avenue. According to The City of York, this project is expected to begin in July and is anticipated to be completed sometime in late September or early October.

Funding for the pavilion and bathrooms was provided entirely through grants and donations by the White Rose Pickleball Association (WRPA).

The City of York currently has a total of 25 parks that are available to the public.