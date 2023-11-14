LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– For St. Patrick’s Day in 2024, Central Pennsylvania will be getting in the festive mood when The Dropkick Murphy’s bring their tour to the area.

The band announced in a Facebook post Tuesday, that they will be coming to Lancaster and also State College as part of their St. Patrick’s Day Tour 2024 along with the bands Pennywise and The Scratch from Dublin.

The show in Lancaster will be held at the Freedom Hall, located along 25 S Queen Street, and that is scheduled for March 5. The State College show will be at the Bryce Jordan Center on University Park and that is scheduled for March 8.

The Dropkick Murphy’s most played hit “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” a song that is double-platinum, has been heard, and screamed, by millions of people at sporting venues and concerts. The band started in 1996 in a barbershop basement, according to their “about” page on Spotify.

Fans can RSVP for presale tickets through the band’s website and in the Facebook post, the band urged fans to just go through links on their website to buy the tickets to avoid scalpers.

The tour has more than 25 shows scheduled, starting in California in February and then fittingly ending in Boston in May.

More information about The Dropkick Murphy’s upcoming tour and their shows in Pennsylvania can be found online at their website.