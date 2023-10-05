(WHTM) — In celebration of its 100th anniversary, The GIANT Company awarded a total of $500,000 to 20 local nonprofits as part of its Make a Difference Challenge.

More than 75 non-profit organizations located in The GIANT Company’s area submitted proposals to be considered for the awards and the finalists were determined by a mix of online voting and live presentations to a panel of judges.

In the proposals, organizations were asked to describe how they would enhance their community and the lives of those they serve.

“Our community partners have always played a crucial role in making a difference in the local communities The GIANT Company has served for the past 100 years,” John Ruane, president of The GIANT Company said . “To recognize and to help move their projects forward is truly an honor, as together, we can help create healthier communities. Congratulations to the Make a Difference Challenge recipients, we can’t wait to see your aspirations become reality!”

The GIANT Company’s Make a Difference Challenge recipients include:

Beacon Clinic for Health and Hope, Harrisburg, Pa.

Chipping Hill Micro Farms, Blue Bell, Pa.

Cocoa Packs Inc., Hershey, Pa.

Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pa., Philadelphia, Pa.

Jana Marie Foundation, State College, Pa.

Martha’s Choice Marketplace at Catholic Social Services, Norristown, Pa.

New Hope Ministries, Inc., Dillsburg, Pa.

NW Works, Inc., Winchester, Va.

Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, Allentown, Pa.

Penn State Health, Hershey, Pa.

Power Packs Project, Lancaster, Pa.

Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., Danville, Pa.

Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, Lancaster, Pa.

Share Food Program, Inc., Philadelphia, Pa.

The Caring Cupboard, Inc., Palmyra, Pa.

The Food Dignity Project, Forty Fort, Pa.

The Salvation Army of Carlisle, Carlisle, Pa.

Sharing Excess Inc., Philadelphia, Pa.

West Chester Area Senior Center, West Chester, Pa.

York County Food Bank, York, Pa.

The Caring Cupboard, one of the nonprofits selected to receive a donation, shared their thanks to The GIANT Company in a statement.

“A core value of The Caring Cupboard has always been innovation. As we look to offer additional possibilities to increase food access to our friends and neighbors, the Make a Difference Challenge allowed our team to dream a little,” Shila Ulrich, executive director of The Caring Cupboard said. “We are so humbled and honored the Make a Difference Challenge selected us as a finalist, as funds will be used to roll out a new mobile and delivery service to those who lack access to our facility. The GIANT Company is a shining example of what good can occur when collaboration happens – from food donations to this opportunity – and we’re so thankful.”

In addition to the awarded money, the Giant Company also issued honorary awards to several of the nonprofits.

The People’s Choice Award was awarded to Chipping Hill Micro Farms; The Online Voter’s Choice Award was given to New Hope Ministries, and GIANT Impact Award was granted to Sharing Excess.