CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company will be partnering with its costumers and team members throughout the month of September to donate funds and product, volunteer, and raise awareness to help eliminate hunger.

This will take place in the communities that The GIANT Company serves in honor of Hunger Action Month. Hunger Action Month was established in 2008. It is the Feeding America nationwide network for food banks’ awareness campaign designed to mobilize the public to act on the issue of hunger.

“As a grocer, we have the responsibility to feed all people in our local communities and understand the crucial role we must play in supporting our local food banks and ensuring everyone has access to healthy food,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “Hunger can affect people from all walks of life and today, food banks are reporting a 50% increase in families requesting food, and up to 75% more need overall. The GIANT Company is dedicated to eliminating hunger in its local communities and Hunger Action Month is a time to inspire action and awareness about the continuing issue of hunger.”

The GIANT Company will be doing the following throughout the month to support families that are facing food insecurity:

In partnership with supplier partners, The Giant Company is going to support 24 local organizations by packing and distributing 6,000 backpacks full of food to school kids across its operating area the week of September 5

Customers and team members will be donating non-perishable food at any GIANT, MARTIN’s, or GIANT Heirloom Market to benefit local food bank partners from September 9 to September 18, as part of the Donate to Fill a Plate Campaign

The second GIANT Grocery Grab is scheduled for September 14 at the Linglestown Road GIANT in Harrisburg and contestants will be competing head-to-head in a friendly game to benefit four local hunger relief organizations

The GIANT Company will be donating $400,000 to 20 partner food banks across its operating area in recognition of Hunger Action Day on September 23. GIANT and MARTIN’s team members will participate in volunteer efforts with food bank partners that day and throughout the week, assisting with packing, stocking, and organizing.

Every Tuesday in September at 12 p.m., The GIANT Company dietitians will host a hunger action virtual class series. There will be orange-inspired (the official color for Hunger Action Month) recipe demonstration while education attendees on hunger in local communities. You can visit here for more information.

Customers can support local food banks by rounding up the dollar amount on their purchase at checkout or by purchasing a reusable bag, with 50 cents of each bag going towards hunger action efforts.

Last year, The GIANT Company, its customers, and supplier partners donated more than $3.1 million to local hunger relief organizations and team members volunteered 7,616 hours throughout Hunger Action Month.