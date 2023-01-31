MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Gleeful Candle Company is 7 months old but that doesn’t dim the local business’s success.

Owner Bianca Facendo said her idea “sparked” during the pandemic. She had to travel outside her local area to find an activity that brought her “glee,” so she solidified on candle making.

Facendo tells abc27 The Gleeful Candle is the first candle making experience shop of its kind in the Central Pennsylvania area.

With over 15 unique rotating scents, the shop caters to any season and any kind of person or group.

MAKING A CANDLE:

Right now, the focus is all about Valentine’s Day! 27Daybreak took a stop by the shop to mix up their own Valentine’s Day candle, personally picking out the scent, chocolate strawberries, and adding decor.

The Gleeful Candle has lots planned for the day of love. A live harp and BYOB on the 14th but if you are single, grab your girls for a Galentine’s champagne and candle class the 11th!

ACTIVITIES AND MORE:

To make sure you have a spot schedule on their website.

Find The Gleeful Candle at 62 W. Main St, Mechanicsburg, Pa, 17055