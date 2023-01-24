HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Story Museum announced the return of their homeschool sessions, “Chocolate in Colonial America” every Thursday in March.

“Chocolate in Colonial America,” will take place in the lower-level classroom at The Hershey Story Museum, located at 63 West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey.

The lesson will teach families about the unique ingredients that were used to make chocolate back in colonial times compared to the chocolate that we eat today. Participants will also get to see original chocolate recipes from the 1700s.

The sessions will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. All of the sessions are the same and people ages 3 and older will be charged $13 per ticket.

Homeschool tickets include admission to the museum, as well as an education scavenger hunt.

The sessions are geared towards students in 2nd through 9th grade, but anyone is welcome to attend.