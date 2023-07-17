HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Representatives from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts (HE&R) recently proposed plans to Derry Township to expand The Hotel Hershey.

According to the Director of Community Development for Derry Township Charles Emerick Jr., HE&R submitted ‘sketch plans’ to Derry Township back on June 14. The plans were then discussed at Derry Township’s Planning Commission meeting last week on Wednesday, July 12.

The HE&R proposed sketch plan outlines the construction of 10 new cottages, ranging from 3,400 square feet to 5,700 square feet in size, according to Emerick. Upon the completion of construction, the new cottages would add 56 available rooms.

In addition to the cottages, the proposed sketch plan also outlines the construction of a small “mechanical/ housekeeping” building, accompanied by additional parking spaces as well.

Moving forward, HE&R will still need to submit an official Land Development Plan (LDP), get the LDP approved, and record the Preliminary and Final LDP with Derry Township prior to starting construction, according to Emerick.

According to The Hotel Hershey’s website, the four-star hotel and resort currently has 10 other ‘Woodside’ cottages with 48 rooms available for reservation. Additionally, the cottage section of The Hotel Hershey also features ‘The Meeting Cottage’ named Mountain Laurel, which is approximately 1,694 square feet in size.

The timeline for the project’s groundbreaking and completion is still unknown.

abc27 news reached out to HE&R for comment, but did not hear back prior to this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.