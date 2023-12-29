LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time advertising company that ran a popular publication called the “Merchandiser” has published its final edition and is now listed for sale.

Since 1950, the locally owned Kapp Advertising Service, Inc. has been the sole publisher of the “Merchandiser”, which most recently has been available and circulated to over 230,000 homes across Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland.

According to their website, the “Merchandiser” was initially launched in 1948 by Lestor Benson and was then sold to Robert S. Kapp in January 1950. Since being taken over, the “Merchandiser” has grown to offer eight different editions, which consist of:

Myerstown area (Started in 1948)

Lebanon Valley area (Started in 1954)

Hershey area (Started in 1968)

Western Berks area (Started in 1971)

Hanover area (Started in 1974)

Gettysburg area (Started in 1975)

Northern Adams/York area (Started in 1989)

Hampstead/Manchester area (Started in 2006)

Back on Tuesday, December 12, Kapp Advertising officially listed both of their Midstate facilities and their business for sale, according to Joshua Miller, one of the listing agents from Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate.

The 26,000-square-foot Lebanon Merchandiser building, located at 100 East Cumberland Street, is currently listed for sale for $1,850,000. Additionally, the company’s 18,700 square-foot Hanover Merchandiser building, located at 6 Pine Street, is listed for sale for $1,950,000.

According to Miller, these properties can be purchased together or separately. Currently, purchasing the business, FF&E, and the inventory, would cost the potential buyer $2,250,000.

“You know with this listing, there are several different ways that we could [sell it],” Miller explained. “Someone may just want the inventory, or someone might want to buy one of the two buildings.”

“The owner’s have expressed to me that their primary concern is their employees, they are hoping for a buyer to purchase the facilities and the business.”

On December 27, the “Merchandiser” published its final publication across all eight of its editions and shared a message to their readers.

“The owners of Kapp Advertising Services, Inc. have made a tough decision to put the business up for sale and stop the printing of the ‘Merchandiser’,” Carol Smith, Sue Longenecker, and George Kapp said in their final publication.

“Both owners and employees would like to thank our advertisers and readers for over 73 years, making us a part of your life.”

The Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate listing agents for this sale are Joshua Miller and Tom Troccoli.

If you are interested in getting more information regarding this listing, you can reach out to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s Lancaster office by calling (717)-390-9858.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.