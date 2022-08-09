HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Get ready to binge watch ‘The Office’ all over again, because Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg this Wednesday and you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared.

Creed Bratton will be making a stop at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center this Wednesday, August 10. The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center is located at 110 N 3rd Street in Harrisburg.

Tickets start at $22 and doors open at 6 p.m. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

Fans say that Creed’s shows consist of hilarious comedy mixed with music. More information about tickets can be found below.