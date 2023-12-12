(WHTM) — The Price is Right Live is coming to Hershey next year.

Hershey Theatre will host the game show on April 16, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Audience members will get to see randomly-selected contestants play games including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase and even have chances to win prizes themselves.

Hosted by Todd Newton, the show feature various prizes, including appliances, electronics, dream vacations, and a brand new car.

The Price is Right is longest-running game show in television history. Organizers say the live traveling version of the show gives fans the chance “to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.”

The game show is open to legal residents of 50 United States and Canada (excluding Puerto Rico and Quebec), who are 18 years old or older.

Individuals can register for the chance to be a contestant, at the venue’s registration area up to two hours before the show. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit the show’s website or call the Box Office.

Purchasing a ticket will not increase your chances of being selected as a contestant.

Tickets will be available for purchase online starting December 15 at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.