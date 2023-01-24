HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation is reminding artists and craftspeople to submit applications for the annual “Art of the State” exhibition.
The 56th annual “Art of the State” exhibition is a juried exhibition that is open to Pennsylvania residents who are at least 18 years old.
The artists will compete in the following categories:
- Painting
- Work on paper
- Sculpture
- Craft
- Photography and digital media
If you are interested in entering, you must submit your application online. You can find additional information, as well as the application here.
Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 5.
The exhibition will open to the public at The State Museum on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, and will close on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
The following awards will be presented within each category:
- First-place award of $500
- Second-place award of $300
- Third-place award of $200
The William D. David Memorial Award for Drawing in the amount of $250 and the Art Docents’ Choice Award of $300 will also be presented at the exhibition.
Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.
The jurors will review and assign a numeric score to all the work that is submitted, the artists with the highest ratings in each category will be featured in the exhibition.
The following jurors will be at the exhibition:
- Deborah Pinter, Artist and Adjunct Professor, Cleveland Museum of Art
- Kyle Hackett, Assistant Professor of Painting and Drawing, James Madison University School of Art, Design and Art History
- Jennifer Zwilling, Curator and Director of Artists Programs, The Clay Studio
- Jeremiah Willliam McCarthy, Curator, Westmoreland Museum of American Art