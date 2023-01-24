HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation is reminding artists and craftspeople to submit applications for the annual “Art of the State” exhibition.

The 56th annual “Art of the State” exhibition is a juried exhibition that is open to Pennsylvania residents who are at least 18 years old.

The artists will compete in the following categories:

Painting

Work on paper

Sculpture

Craft

Photography and digital media

If you are interested in entering, you must submit your application online. You can find additional information, as well as the application here.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 5.

The exhibition will open to the public at The State Museum on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, and will close on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

The following awards will be presented within each category:

First-place award of $500

Second-place award of $300

Third-place award of $200

The William D. David Memorial Award for Drawing in the amount of $250 and the Art Docents’ Choice Award of $300 will also be presented at the exhibition.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

The jurors will review and assign a numeric score to all the work that is submitted, the artists with the highest ratings in each category will be featured in the exhibition.

The following jurors will be at the exhibition: