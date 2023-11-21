(WHTM) — The Human Rights Campaign, a national organization that focuses on fighting for LGBTQ+ rights has recently released the scores of its Municipal Equality Index. The report scores cities around the country on their efforts to ensure equality for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

10 Pennsylvania cities participated in the index. These included Allentown, Carlisle, Erie, Harrisburg, New Hope, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading, State College and Wilkes-Barre.

Cities are given total scores based on five categories including: non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Cities can also earn additional “FLEX points” in areas where the campaign determines that the city has gone above general expectations. Flex points are added to the total score to create a final score. Final scores cannot exceed 100.

In this year’s report, the City of Harrisburg received it’s highest score to date and it’s first perfect final score of 100. This is a significant improvement even from recent years when the city received 81 points in 2018, 69 points from 2019 to 2021, and 71 points in 2022.

According to the city, the improvement in score came after several actions including the appointment LGBTQ+ liaisons in both the police department and mayor’s office, as well as improved reporting hate crime statistics to the FBI, and providing transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits to employees.

“Previous administrations may have preached equality, but it did not manifest itself inside City Hall,” Mayor Williams said in a statement about the score. “That is unacceptable, and in Year One of my administration, we sought to change that.”

The LGBT Center of Central PA, which recently $26,091 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the city, Grant also made a statement about the score improvement.

“The LGBT Center is grateful for the work that the City of Harrisburg is doing to make this a safer and more inclusive place for LGBTQ+ people to live, work, and play,” said LGBT Center Executive Director Amanda Arbour. “We look forward to continuing to work together with the Administration towards these goals.”

Scores for participating Pennsylvania cities:

Allentown: TOTAL SCORE 88 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 8 = Final Score 96

Carlisle: TOTAL SCORE 97 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 6 = Final Score 100

Erie: TOTAL SCORE 98 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 6 = Final Score 100

Harrisburg: TOTAL SCORE 96 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 13 = Final Score 100

New Hope: TOTAL SCORE 87 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 3 = Final Score 90

Philadelphia: TOTAL SCORE 98 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 8 = Final Score 100

Pittsburgh: TOTAL SCORE 90 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 13 = Final Score 100

Reading: TOTAL SCORE 89 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 2 = Final Score 91

State College: TOTAL SCORE 100 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 6 = Final Score 100

Wilkes-Barre: TOTAL SCORE 76 + TOTAL FLEX SCORE 6 = Final Score 82