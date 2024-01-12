(WHTM) — If you’re on the lookout for something to do this weekend, look no further than the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, January 12 to Sunday, January 14.

Harrisburg area

Pennsylvania Farm Show — The 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show will draw to a close this weekend with the last of the events happening on Saturday, January 13. To learn more about Farm Show attractions and highlights, click here.

Lancaster area

Are We There Yet: Jeff Allen — Comedian Jeff Allen is coming to the Midstate this Saturday, January 13 to perform at Landis Hall at The Junction Center in Manheim. The performance will start at 7 p.m. More details and ticketing information can be found on The Junction Center’s website.

Hershey area

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal — The circus is going on ice this weekend as the GIANT Center presents “Cirque du Soleil: Crystal.” More information including how to purchase tickets is available on Hershey Entertainment’s website.

Lebanon area

KISSNATION — KISSNATION, a KISS Tribute band is performing at the Allen Theatre in Annville this weekend. There will be performances on Friday, January 12 at 8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 13 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. both nights. Head to the theatre’s website to learn more.

Shippensburg area

Whitney Houston Tribute — The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University will present “The Greatest Love of Hall: Tribute to Whitney Houston” this Friday, January 12 at 7:30 p.m. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit the center’s website.

Gettysburg area

Dancing With the Local Stars –Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theatre will host the annual “Dancing With the Local Stars’ event this weekend featuring members of the Adams County community. Proceeds from the event, which will be held on Friday, January 12 at 7 p.m. will benefit the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, and the Adams County Arts Council. More information is available here.