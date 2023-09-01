(WHTM) — It’s Labor Day weekend and there is plenty to do in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3.

Harrisburg area

107th Kipona Festival — The City of Harrisburg is hosting the 107th Kipona Festival this weekend. Scheduled to run from Saturday, September 2 to Monday, September 4, the long-time Labor Day weekend event was first held in 1916.

Lancaster area

Labor Day Auction — On Saturday September 2, Hospice & Community Care is hosting its 39th annual Labor Day Auction at the Solanco Fairground, located at 101 Park Avenue in Quarryville. Organizers say it will feature a raffle to win a 2023 Ford Mustang, delicious treats, and thousands of auction items.

Heroes & Villains at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its Heroes and Villains-themed weekend this weekend. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

Sunflower Festival — On Saturday, September 2, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will hold the first part of its annual Sunflower Festival. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost to attend is included with farm admission and this year’s event will include a winery, a brewery, a live band, local craft vendors, kids crafts, and more.

Long’s Park Art Festival — The 2023 Long’s Park Art Festival is being held from September 1 to September 3. More information including how to purchase tickets can be found on the park’s website.

York area

First Friday — This Friday, September 1 the City of York will have its September First Friday event. For more information about scheduled events and entertainment visit www.downtownyorkpa.com/firstfridays.

Chili Cook-off — The 27th annual Hanover Chili Cook-off is being held on Sunday, September 3 at Moul Field. The public will vote on the best chili with money and the event is a fundraiser for local nonprofits.

Mechanicsburg area

Williams Grove Steam Engine Show — The 65th annual Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Show began on August 26 and is running until September 3. Head to wghsea.org/steamshow for a full schedule of events.

Carlisle area

Saturdays At The Barn/ Fall Music Series Featuring Oversoon And Honeypump— This event will be held at 2 p.m. on September 2 at the Carlisle Sports Emporium located at 29 S. Middlesex Road in Carlisle. More information including how to reserve a ticket is available here.