(WHTM) — The weather is heating up! Do you have any plans for this upcoming weekend? Here’s abc27’s list of some events going on from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4.

Harrisburg area

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Richard III – Shakespeare fans won’t want to miss this event taking place on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. Directed by Jeff Luttermoser in Reservoir Park, the Gamut Theatre Group is putting on the 30th annual Shakespeare in the Park! Admission is free but donations are recommended.

The Record Company – Performing at XL Live in Harrisburg on Friday, The Record Company is a Grammy-nominated rock band from LA. This blues and punk-influenced band started in 2011 and have traveled the country.

The HBG Flea – Join local artists, artisans, small businesses and shoppers as you browse handmade and vintage goods. Over 50 artisans will be there as well as food, drinks and live music. The event is free and will be hosted at the Midtown Cinema on the first Saturday of each month from May through October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lancaster area

Lancaster Water Week 2023 – This event is in its seventh year and is aimed at celebrating the 1,400 miles of streams and rivers throughout Lancaster County! The event runs from June 2 through June 7 and features 40+ events including paddling, exploring and volunteering to learn and protect Lancaster County’s waterways!

7 Veterans: “Ideas Into Art” – Check out these PopArt originals presented by AnnAnna Creative Cove! Veterans reflected on a memory or event to make a work of art, and you can meet the artists from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Taste of Lititz – Experience Lititz this weekend! The event that “oozes small town charm” will have food, music, dancing, games and more! The event will be on Main Street in Lititz from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free!

York area

Ice Cream Express: Diesel – Trains and ice cream? Get pulled by a vintage diesel locomotive while you enjoy a sweet treat. The train ride is approximately one hour and an ice cream cup is included with the ticket ($15 for ages 13+, $10 for children ages 2-12). This event is on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NSRA’s Annual Street Rod Nationals East – York County’s highly anticipated hot rod event is finally here! Running from June 1 through June 4, come look at over 3,000 street rods, muscle cars, custom builds, trucks and more! The average vehicle at this event is valued at $45,000 and some of the cars will be worth up to $250,000! Click on the link for information on ticketing and times.

Lyric Band Summer Concert Series – Head to Codorus State Park on Friday for this free concert series! The event runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is recommended to bring a blanket or lawn chair to hang out in

Hershey area

Market on Chocolate – Held in Downtown Hershey, the market is next to ChocolateTown Square Park near the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company. Enjoy locally made artisan goods as well as good and drinks!

Guided Birding Float – Are you a bird lover? Then don’t miss this guided tour past Wade Island, one of Pennsylvania’s largest nesting island for wading birds! See baby and adult great egrets, black-crowned night herons, double-crested cormorants and many more. The event runs form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Stars on Ice – Watch Olympic and World/National Champion ice skaters at the GIANT Center on Sunday! Nathan Chen, who dominated at the 2022 Winter Olympics, is part of the show as well as several other Olympic skaters. The event starts at 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg area

June Pop-Up Shop @ Calicutts – Make sure you are stocked up for grilling season! This pop-up is the perfect opportunity to get a Father’s Day gift or grab some delicious spices to make your summer a flavorful one! The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Arcona Free Summer Movie Night — Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Grab your family/friends and head to Union Lawn Arcona for this free movie night! If you arrive early you can take pictures with characters from the Star Wars movies! Don’t forget a blanket or some chairs to relax in either! The movie is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Carlisle area

Carlisle Ford Nationals – This event is the largest all-Ford-themed car show in the world! There will be more than 3,200 show cars and 55,000+ guests in attendance! Ford corporate will also be at the event to display all of their new builds! The event runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds!

Spring Fling at the Farm – Enjoy a wide variety of family-friendly activities for all ages at Double Vision Acres! Food trucks, coffee trucks, local vendors/artisans, a petting zoo, crafts and more will all be there! Parking and admission are free. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Downtown Carlisle Ford Parade Park & Party – If you didn’t have enough Ford events for this weekend, then you will be glad to hear that over 400 Ford cars, trucks and SUVs will be putting on a parade in Downtown Carlisle on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.! There is a new route for the parade this year. Enjoy all things Ford, vintage and modern!

Gettysburg area

One Hundred Nights of Taps Gettysburg 2023 – Listen to the famous 24-note “Taps” every night from Memorial Day through Labor Day at Soldiers’ National Monument in Gettysburg National Cemetery. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. every night, but the formal Taps program will start at 7 p.m.

7th Annual Gettysburg Pride Fest 2023 – This event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community runs from June 2 through June 4 and features events like a bar crawl, brunch and music! Over 50 LGBTQ+-affirming retailers, nonprofits and wellness services will be in attendance! All are created equal at this event.

HGAC Architectural Salvage Warehouse – Join the Historic Gettysburg-Adams County for their warehouse sale! From Civil War era windows to grandma’s cast iron kitchen sinks, you can find all things vintage at this event! The goal of the event is to keep vintage items out of landfills and encourage their reuse.

