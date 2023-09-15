(WHTM) — It’s almost the weekend again and there is plenty to do in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17.

Harrisburg area

12th Annual Highspire Car Show — The 12th annual Highspire Car Show is happening this Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at 55 Lumbar Street in Highspire. Head to the event’s Facebook page for details.

Second annual Jam & Toss — The Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Harrisburg Area will hold its second annual Jam & Toss this Saturday at 8 a.m. The event will feature a cornhole tournament, food, live music, and more. The event will be held at 2708 Commerce Dr in Harrisburg. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information including how to register a team.

Woofstock 2023 — The 18th annual Woofstock festival is coming to Riverfront Park in Harrisburg this Sunday. The event intended for both dogs and humans will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lancaster area

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Night — This Friday at 5:30 p.m. the Lancaster Barnstormers will hold their Jimmy Buffett Tribute Night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Jimmy Buffett music will be played for the opposing teams walk up songs and margaritas will be served at the Broken Bat. Tickets can be purchased here.

Wizarding Weekend Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its Wizarding Weekend this Saturday and Sunday. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

Amos Herr Community Festival — The Amos Herr Community Festival is scheduled to take place this Sunday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will be held at Amon Herr Park, located at 1700 Nissley Drive in Landisville. Go to the event’s Facebook page to learn more.

York area

Gray Apple Fall Flea – The 5th annual Gray Apple Fall Flea Market is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at 2700 N Susquehanna Trail in York. Visitors will be able to shop for handmade and vintage items, enjoy live music, and purchase food and beverages. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Native Plant Sale — The York County Department of Parks and Recreation and Calyx Native Nursery will hold their native plant sale this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Rudy County Park. No registration is required.

Hershey area

America’s Largest RV show — America’s largest RV show is happening in Hershey this weekend. The event, presented by the Pennsylvania Recreation Vehicle and Camping Association (PRVCA), is being held at the Giant Center. The show began on September 13 and is running until September 17. Tickets must be purchased online.

Carlisle area

SHARE for FARE — This Sunday, September 17, the Project SHARE will hold its third annual FARE for SHARE, on the grounds of The Meeting House on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. The festival will feature 12 food trucks including cuisines from various parts of the world.

Perry County area

2nd Annual Pioneer Day — This Saturday Clarks Ferry Tavern in Duncannon will have its second annual Pioneer Day. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include historical demonstrations, Native American story time, live music, craft vendors, and more. Head to the event’s Facebook page to find out more.