(WHTM) — It’s almost the weekend again and if you’re looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered. Here is abc27’s list of some events going on from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.

Harrisburg area

Free Movie Night at the Bandshell – Head to Reservoir Park this Friday for a free showing of Clifford the Big Red Dog hosted by the City of Harrisburg.

The event is scheduled for Friday, July 14th at 8:00 p.m.

Christmas in July at Broad Street Market – Despite the loss of the market’s brick building due to a fire earlier this week, the Broad Street Market’s Stone building will still host its first-ever Christmas in July Event. The event, now a fundraiser supporting the vendors of the brick building, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to organizer visitors will be able to buy lunch, participate in a sentimental project and take a photo with Santa.

Friends of Midtown Outdoor Film Series – The Harrisburg Young Professionals is hosting a free showing of Jaws as part of their summer outdoor film series.

The movie is free to attend and will take place at Midtown Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Lancaster area

2023 Terre Hill Community Festival – Head to Terre Hill to enjoy live music, food, and craft vendors at the annual community festival. The event began Thursday, June 13, and will run through Sunday, June 16.

Strasburg Community Park Concert Series – If you’re in the mood to twist and shout this weekend, go to the Strasburg Community Park amphitheater for the second week of their free, concert series.

A Beatles Tribute Band will be performing and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

York area

String Band Bluegrass Jam – If you’re in the mood for live music head to the York Emporium for their bimonthly String and Bluegrass Jam. The event takes place on the first and third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hershey area

Trains at the Tracks – The Hershey History Center is hosting its third annual Trains at the Tracks model train show this weekend. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and in addition to model trains, there will be live music, family activities, and food trucks.

Mechanicsburg area

Movie in the Park – Take a trip to Friendship Park for a movie night featuring The Super Mario Bros Movie. The event will start at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. Admission is free and there will be food trucks on site.

Carlisle area

Carlisle Chrysler Nationals – According to their website, Carlisle Chrysler Nationals is the largest Mopar event in the world. The event will feature more than 2800 vehicles and run all weekend.

Gettysburg area

Carlisle Brass Band- The Carlisle Brass Band will be performing Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m. at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for guests to come in and explore the 80-acre historic site where they will able to see buildings restored from the Battle of Gettysburg.