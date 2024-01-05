(WHTM) — It’s the first weekend of 2024 and there are lots of things to do in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, January 5 to Sunday, January 7.

Harrisburg area

Pennsylvania Farm Show — The 108th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show has arrived and it kicks off this Saturday, January 6, though the food court does open on Friday afternoon. The show will bring thousands of people and animals to Harrisburg for eight days. Find out more about the farm show and its various attractions here.

Voices and Visions — This Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and this Sunday at 3 p.m. the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra will present its show “Voices and Visions.” More information, including how to purchase tickets is available on the orchestra’s website.

Lancaster area

Farewell to the Organ — The First Reformed Church of Lancaster is saying goodbye to its vintage 1958 analog Allen Organ this Friday night with a farewell concert. Next week, the organ will be removed and replaced with a newly restored and enhanced organ. The church, located at 40 E. Orange Street in downtown Lancaster, will host a free 30-minute concert at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

Beatlemania Again — Mickey’s Black Box in Lititz is hosting a Beatles tribute concert this Saturday, January 6. The show, called “Beatlemania Again,” will start at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 6 p.m. More information, including how to purchase tickets is available here.

York area

Miller Music Festival — This Saturday, January 6, The York County Music Teachers Association will host the Miller Music Festival in downtown York. The event will bring free musical experiences from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Carlisle area

Comedy Show — Back Porch Brewing, located at 133 N. Hanover Street in Carlisle is hosting a 90-minute comedy show this Sunday, January 7 featuring comedians Pat George, Manny Santiago, and Allen Massenburg. Doors will open at noon and the show will start at 2 p.m.

More information including where to RSVP is available on the event’s Facebook page.