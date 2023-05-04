(WHTM) — The weekend is coming up, do you have any plans? Make sure you check out abc27’s list of fun activities going on in the Midstate from Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7.
Harrisburg area
- Hair Story – Check out this Choreopoem, a play written in poetic form. The play is at the Gamut Theatre Group in Harrisburg and there are shows every day Thursday through Sunday. Click here for more information.
- Derby Day Gala – Hosted at the Country Club of Harrisburg from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with live music, a cocktail hour, a themed dinner, DJ, a silent auction, a costume competition, and more! Tickets are $150 for general admission, click here for more information.
- Rick Ross concert – Are you a fan of rap? Don’t miss Rick Ross at Club XL presented by Harrisburg University. The concert starts at 9 p.m., with tickets and more information available here.
- Garden Faire – If you are a plant lover check out this free event and craft show at Fort Hunter Mansion & Park on Sunday, May 7! The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s website.
Lancaster area
- FRWRD Dance Co. – The LOVEBUG premiere event is on May 4. The event is 21+ and each ticket comes with a drink coupon.
- Lititz Pretzel Festival – The Kiwanis Club is bringing shopping and pretzels together at this event! More information and tickets available online.
- Sheep sheering at the Amish Farm and House – Taking place from Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, come see how fluffy sheep are sheared! For tickets and information, visit their website!
- Lancaster Barnstormers game with fireworks – Head over to Clipper Magazine Stadium on Friday, May 6, for a baseball game and firework show! Reading night and softball night are also being hosted.
York area
- Cinco De Mayo with Encanto – Celebrate May 5, at Pop Crafts Café in York from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.! A taco bar, crafts, and more are all planned!
- Guided ghost tour of the historic DreamWrights building – Learn the rich history of this iconic York building and the paranormal stories that come along with it!
- 21st Annual Spring Auction – Held at the Markets at Shrewsbury, come for the auction and buy Amish furniture, outdoor structure, décor, and more!
- York County Ale Trail: The Brew Bus – Taste some delicious beer on this guided brewery crawl in York! Leave the driving to them and hop on the Brew Bus!
Hershey area
- Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour – If you love stand up comedy, don’t miss this show at the GIANT Center running May 5 through May 6!
- PA Farm Show Milkshake Sale – Do you love the PA Dairymen’s Association Milkshakes? Well they are selling them for $6 each at Karns in Hershey!
Mechanicsburg area
- Spring Candle Making Sessions – Join The Gleeful Candle Co. weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to make candles and relax!
- The Wandering Maker: May Artisan Market – Enjoy a scenic Sunday in Mechanicsburg and support local artists, artisans, and crafters! This event is free and held in an open air barn!
- Farmers Flea Market – The Sunday flea market runs from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has over 500 vendors! Admission and parking are free as well.
Carlisle area
- Cinco De Mayo Cooking Demonstration – Head over The Kitchen Shoppe & Cooking School in Carlisle on Friday, May 5 for a fun Cinco De Mayo cooking lesson! Learn to make smoky tomato salsa, shrimp tacos, and more! Find tickets online.
- Swing Dance at the Mansion – The Kings Gap Environmental Education Center is hosting Central PA Swing Dance in the beautiful Cameron-Masland Mansion for an evening of dancing! Find tickets and additional information on their website.
- Saturday Morning Trail Runs – Presented by the Appalachian Running Company, come out from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and run some trails! Check their Facebook page for updates!