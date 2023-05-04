(WHTM) — The weekend is coming up, do you have any plans? Make sure you check out abc27’s list of fun activities going on in the Midstate from Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7.

Harrisburg area

Hair Story – Check out this Choreopoem, a play written in poetic form. The play is at the Gamut Theatre Group in Harrisburg and there are shows every day Thursday through Sunday. Click here for more information.

Derby Day Gala – Hosted at the Country Club of Harrisburg from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with live music, a cocktail hour, a themed dinner, DJ, a silent auction, a costume competition, and more! Tickets are $150 for general admission, click here for more information.

Rick Ross concert – Are you a fan of rap? Don’t miss Rick Ross at Club XL presented by Harrisburg University. The concert starts at 9 p.m., with tickets and more information available here.

Garden Faire – If you are a plant lover check out this free event and craft show at Fort Hunter Mansion & Park on Sunday, May 7! The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Lancaster area

FRWRD Dance Co. – The LOVEBUG premiere event is on May 4. The event is 21+ and each ticket comes with a drink coupon.

Lititz Pretzel Festival – The Kiwanis Club is bringing shopping and pretzels together at this event! More information and tickets available online.

Sheep sheering at the Amish Farm and House – Taking place from Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, come see how fluffy sheep are sheared! For tickets and information, visit their website!

Lancaster Barnstormers game with fireworks – Head over to Clipper Magazine Stadium on Friday, May 6, for a baseball game and firework show! Reading night and softball night are also being hosted.

York area

Cinco De Mayo with Encanto – Celebrate May 5, at Pop Crafts Café in York from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.! A taco bar, crafts, and more are all planned!

Guided ghost tour of the historic DreamWrights building – Learn the rich history of this iconic York building and the paranormal stories that come along with it!

21st Annual Spring Auction – Held at the Markets at Shrewsbury, come for the auction and buy Amish furniture, outdoor structure, décor, and more!

York County Ale Trail: The Brew Bus – Taste some delicious beer on this guided brewery crawl in York! Leave the driving to them and hop on the Brew Bus!

Hershey area

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour – If you love stand up comedy, don’t miss this show at the GIANT Center running May 5 through May 6!

PA Farm Show Milkshake Sale – Do you love the PA Dairymen’s Association Milkshakes? Well they are selling them for $6 each at Karns in Hershey!

Mechanicsburg area

Spring Candle Making Sessions – Join The Gleeful Candle Co. weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to make candles and relax!

The Wandering Maker: May Artisan Market – Enjoy a scenic Sunday in Mechanicsburg and support local artists, artisans, and crafters! This event is free and held in an open air barn!

Farmers Flea Market – The Sunday flea market runs from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has over 500 vendors! Admission and parking are free as well.

Carlisle area