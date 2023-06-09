(WHTM) — Even though the air quality has been unhealthy in the Midstate, it is improving so make sure you have some weekend plans! Here is abc27’s list of events going on from Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11.

Harrisburg area

Proudly PA – Enjoy some music, treats and food along the Susquehanna river on Saturday! Proudly PA is taking place at Fort Hunter from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have locally sourced beer, wine, spirits, food and more! abc27 is one of the sponsors of this event as well!

Harrisburg Senators vs New Hampshire – After having to postpone a game due to the poor air quality, the Senators are back and facing off against New Hampshire on City Island! The game is on Saturday at 6 p.m., get tickets here!

Historic Harrisburg Garden Tour – This self-guided garden tour will allow you to see some amazing gardens in the Harrisburg area. There are 12 gardens and outdoor living spaces being highlighted. The event is on Sunday at the Historic Harrisburg Association from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lancaster area

Strawberry Festival – Celebrate spring at the Lancaster Central Market’s Strawberry Festival! The event is free and runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Food stands, kids activities, live music and more will keep you and your family well entertained! This event is free!

Wine & Wheels Car Show – Nissley Vineyards is putting on their second annual Wine and Wheels Car Show alongside the Mustang Club of Central PA. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Nissley Vineyards and features wine, beer, music, a fundraiser raffle and more. Admission to the event is free.

Cider Donut Festival – Head over to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm if you love donuts! Special cider donuts will be featured, including cider donut sundaes! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and is included in admission to the farm.

York area

Serviceberry Festival – Heartwood Nursery is putting on its annual Serviceberry Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and includes tours and tastes!

Date Night Candle Making Class – Get your significant other and go make a candle! The event is hosted at Liebe Krafted Designs and costs $70 per couple or $40 for an individual ticket. The event is on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Hershey area

Guided Birding Float – Don’t miss this guided tour past Wade Island, one of Pennsylvania’s largest nesting islands for wading birds! See baby and adult great egrets, black-crowned night herons, double-crested cormorants, and many more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Music on Chocolate – Live music will be in ChocolateTown Square on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Each band will offer a family-friendly environment and there will be refreshments available for purchase. Dogs are also welcome!

Mechanicsburg area

Summer Concerts on the Square – Music lovers won’t want to miss this concert event on Friday and Saturday! The Northside will be at The Green at 1 West Main Street on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Christian Yeager will play on Saturday. Grab a chair or blanket and come enjoy some music!

Carlisle area

Experimental Mixed Media – Learn how to design mixed media art by painting intuitively! This event is on Saturday and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sue Marrazzo is the instructor and will guide you along this art journey! Tickets are $125 for members and $135 for non-members.

Shelling of Carlisle: 160th Anniversary Re-Enactment – The 160th anniversary of the Shelling of Carlisle, which coincides with the Battle of Gettysburg, is this year! Presented by Historic Carlisle Inc., this event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Gettysburg area

FunFest – Join over 30 non-profit organizations for a fun-filled day! Children and families are welcome and this years theme is All Together Now: Kindness/Friendship/Unity. The event is free and starts at 3 p.m. on Friday.

2023 Civil War Institute Summer Conference – Join leading historians and public audiences for lectures, battlefield tours, group discussions and more at the Civil War Institute at Gettysburg College on Friday! Registration is required, which can be done online.