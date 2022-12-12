HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Rock band Third Eye Blind is the latest group coming to Hershey next concert season.

The band will play at Hershey Theatre on Thursday, March 23, 2023, as part of an expanded run of their “25 Years in the Blind Tour.”

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The concert is the third tour announced for the Hershey area on Monday with Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top coming to Hersheypark Stadium on September 9, 2023. Zac Brown Band will also bring their “From the Fire Tour” to Hersheypark Stadium on July 1, 2023.

The Third Eye Blind show at Hershey Theatre marks the first visit to the area since opening for Goo Goo Dolls at the former Star Pavilion at Hersheypark Stadium on August 25, 2002.

Third Eye Blind also added shows in Albany, New Orleans, Buffalo, and Tampa, among others.

In 1997 the band won a Billboard Music Award for Best Modern Rock Track. They’ve been nominated for two American Music Awards and received multiple nominations and awards for the California Music Awards.