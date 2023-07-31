SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM)– We’re about to go into a third school year with a shortage of bus drivers.

But Krise Transportation Spring Grove has been fully staffed for the past two years.

“Doesn’t mean at any given time that, that could not change,” Krise Transportation Spring Grove terminal manager Tammy Swartz said.

Krise Transportation is based in Pittsburgh and has 27 branches across the state and while the office in Spring Grove is fully staffed.

“Surrounding neighborhood branches do have that issue, other competitors have that issue as well,” Swartz said.

Swartz credits their family atmosphere for attracting and keeping employees.

But, the Pennsylvania School Bus Association says there is a shortage of about 2,000 school bus drivers across the state.

“Contractors are seeing a lot of improvement, however we still have that concern about you know long trips for students, disrupting the school day, possibly even being late which is the worst thing,” said Pennsylvania School Bus Association executive director Gerry Wosewick.

So, in an effort to make those things not happen, Krise Transportation loans their drivers to those in the same company struggling to hire.

“We do help 2 different surrounding school districts that have reached out to us for help,” Swartz said.

And the drivers love to be able to step up.

“They see the kids they haul like their own children……I don’t think there are too many drivers I have that couldn’t tell you about every single one of their students. What their favorite color is, what sports they play, who their favorite team is, they just take an interest in them,” said Tammy Swartz.

