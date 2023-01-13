HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Democrats, who are still hopeful that Joanna McClinton can become the first woman speaker of the hose in Pennsylvania’s history, are celebrating the Pennsylvania court ruling that will allow special elections to take place in February 2023.

This Week in Pennsylvania will cover the house gridlock, first with Republican leader Bryan Cutler, who says the new speaker of the house, Mark Rozzi, has not come forward with a plan to make progress.

With Democratic Representative Jared Solomon, who says the Democrats won 102 seats, it’s only a matter of weeks before the Democrats regain majority and control of the chamber.

“I’m confident Joanna will be speaker. Again, in politics we used to be able to say we lost, we will do better next time. We don’t agree with the other side, but now we’re going to find ways to work together. Instead, my friends on the other side of the aisle never admitted defeat, doubled down on a bad bet, and continue to obstruct and not allow Pennsylvania to move forward,” said Solomon.

Cutler sees it differently and says right now there are 101 Republicans and 99 Democrats.

The GOP says Rozzi agreed to turn Independent, which would make it a 101 to 101 tie.

However, it’s worth noting that Rozzi has not formerly changed his party affiliation as of the writing of this article.