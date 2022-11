LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of flags honoring fallen military personnel are on display in Lancaster County.

The Masonic Village has 7,000 American flags at Elizabethtown’s Veterans Grove.

“Massing of the Colors” will be on display until Monday, Nov. 14, and is open to the public.

The flag display will also be lit at night.