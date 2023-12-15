LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of wreaths arrived at Indiantown Gap National cemetery this morning.

Hundreds of volunteers with Wreaths Across America helped unload trucks filled with around 40,000 wreaths which will be placed on graves on Saturday.

The laying and ceremony will be in honor of heroes laid to rest at the cemetery.

Director of Wreath Receiving and Distribution Craig Butt says this is a ceremony he hopes will be passed along for generations to come.

“We’re honoring the people here, we’re paying respect to them,” he said.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. and buses will be available to bring people to the cemetery.

For information on how to sponsor a wreath of volunteer, visit the Wreaths Across America website.

There are 45,000 veteran graves at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.