YORK COUNTY, pa. (WHTM) — Residents of York County that have been affected by Monday’s storms are urged to file damage reports.

The York County Office of Emergency Management says that residents are urged to fill out reports to see if the county could qualify to possibly get financial help from the state or the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

The office says that damage that can be reported includes:

Structure damage

Foundation collapse

Water in basements or living areas.

Private lane and bridge washouts

Loss of personal belongings

Water-logged appliances and utilities.

After the damages are recorded and then evaluated, the official says that financial assistance in the form of grants or low-interest loans might become available.

To report damage you can click here.

If you do not have access to the internet, you can contact the Office of emergency management Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 717-840-2990.

According to Penelec, as of 11:45 a.m. there are more than 17,000 people without power in York County. The areas most affected are Chaceford Township, Glen Rock Borough, Stewartsown Borough, Shrewsbury Township and Borough, New Freedom Borough, and Hopewell Township.