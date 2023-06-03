(WHTM) – Thousands of customers are without power on Saturday night after a strong storm swept through the region.

According to PPL, as of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday 4,477 customers in Cumberland County and 5,666 customers in Dauphin County are without power.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to PPL some customers may not have power restored until Sunday morning.

Areas that were impacted the most by power outages include the City of Harrisburg, East Pennsboro Township, Mechanicsburg Borough, Lower Allen Township, Lower Paxton Township, Swatara Township, and Williams Township.

PPL says more than 12,000 customers across the state are being affected by power outages on Saturday night.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Pictures across the region showed uprooted trees, hail, and downed lines following the afternoon storms. Hail sizes across the region ranged from marble to golf ball-sized.

According to 511PA, a portion of Jonestown Road in Dauphin County was closed for downed power lines.

PPL says if you see a downed power line you should report it immediately to 1-800-342-5775 (1-800-DIAL-PPL).