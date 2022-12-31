LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Lancaster city during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to abc27’s media partner LNP/Lancaster Online, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. to the 400 block of West Lemon Street.

Crews reported heavy fire emanating from the building. The City of Lancaster Fire & Rescue is among the departments at the scene, according to video shared by LNP.

It is not known if there have been any injuries at this time.