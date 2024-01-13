HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were arrested after a pursuit took place in Harrisburg on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers located a stolen 2015 Kia Optima in the city. Troopers then conducted a traffic stop, and a pursuit began.

PSP stated that a PIT maneuver was performed on the vehicle after which the occupants fled. The operator of the car, identified as 20-year-old James Scott was apprehended and was found to have a “ghost gun.” State Police said that Scott was also wanted by the United States Marshall’s Service for a weapons offense.

Additionally, a juvenile was apprehended and found to have one stolen firearm one stolen firearm, and one firearm with an obliterated serial number. A second juvenile was also apprehended and charges have been filed.